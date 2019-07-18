Business
China's debt tops 300% of GDP, now 15% of global total, says Institute of International Finance
China’s total corporate, household and government debt rose to 303 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2019, from 297 percent in the same period a year earlier, the IIF said in a report this week which highlighted rising debt levels worldwide.
The IIF is a private global financial industry association, based in Washington.
