#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs

Updated : August 02, 2019 03:06 PM IST

Trump on Thursday stunned financial markets by saying he plans to levy the additional duties from Sept. 1, marking an abrupt end to a truce in a year-long trade war that has slowed global growth and disrupted supply chains.
Possible retaliatory measures by China could include tariffs, a ban on the export of rare earths and penalties against US companies in China, analysts say.
The new tariffs will jack up prices for consumers at the start of the back-to-school buying season, four large retail trade associations said on Thursday.
China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV