US-China trade talks: Liu He, Steven Mnuchin had "constructive" phone call
Updated : November 18, 2019 07:06 AM IST
China and the United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, said Chinese state media Xinhua.
China's Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were on the call.
The two sides discussed each other's core issues for the first phase of an initial trade agreement and agreed to maintain close communication, according to Xinhua.
