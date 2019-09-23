Business
China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
Updated : September 23, 2019 01:31 PM IST
The city of Hangzhou, home to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will designate government officials to work with 100 local companies in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the local government said on its website.
Chinese law has long required private companies, including foreign entities, to establish formal party organizations.
Foreign executives have said here they have come under increasing pressure to allow party representatives more sway over business operations.
