China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monday as markets reopen

Updated : February 02, 2020 03:39 PM IST

China’s authorities have pledged to use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample and to support firms affected by the virus epidemic, which has so far claimed 305 lives, all but one in China.
China’s stock, currency and bond markets have all been closed since January 23 and had been due to re-open last Friday.
Investors are bracing for a volatile session in Chinese markets when onshore trades resume on Monday after a break for the Lunar New Year which was extended by the government.
