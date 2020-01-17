China set to post weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites, investment sputters
Updated : January 17, 2020 06:37 AM IST
While recent data have pointed to some signs of improvement in the ailing manufacturing sector, and a newly-signed Sino-US trade deal has helped lift business confidence, analysts are not sure if the gains can be sustained.
The United States and China signed a partial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US products.
But most of the tit-for-tat levies imposed by the two sides over the past 18 months remain in place and a number of thorny issues are unresolved, raising the risk of a renewed flareup in tensions.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more