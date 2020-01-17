#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares firm after Wall Street hits record highs; China GDP awaited
Oil prices slip on concerns US-China trade deal may not boost demand
Rupee opens flat against US dollar
China set to post weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites, investment sputters

Updated : January 17, 2020 06:37 AM IST

While recent data have pointed to some signs of improvement in the ailing manufacturing sector, and a newly-signed Sino-US trade deal has helped lift business confidence, analysts are not sure if the gains can be sustained.
The United States and China signed a partial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of US products.
But most of the tit-for-tat levies imposed by the two sides over the past 18 months remain in place and a number of thorny issues are unresolved, raising the risk of a renewed flareup in tensions.
