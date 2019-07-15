China second-quarter GDP growth set to slow to 6.2%, 27-year low, as trade war bites
Updated : July 15, 2019 07:18 AM IST
Analysts polled by Reuters expect China to report gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.2 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier
That would mark a further loss of momentum from the previous quarter’s 6.4 percent, which could bring the full-year economic growth to a near 30-year low of 6.2 percent.
The government has been leaning more on fiscal stimulus to underpin growth this year, announcing massive tax cuts worth nearly 2 trillion yuan ($291 billion) and a quota of 2.15 trillion yuan for special bond issuance by local governments aim at boosting infrastructure construction.
