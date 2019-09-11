China scraps foreign investment cap in stocks, bonds
Updated : September 11, 2019 06:46 AM IST
Foreign individuals are barred from investing directly in China's markets, but the country allows certain institutions to buy shares under the so-called Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said Tuesday it has removed the overall ceiling of USD 300 billion on total asset purchases under this scheme.
The regulator said it was also seeking permission from China's cabinet to scrap administrative licenses needed by foreign investors to purchase stocks and bonds.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more