China scraps foreign investment cap in stocks, bonds

Updated : September 11, 2019 06:46 AM IST

Foreign individuals are barred from investing directly in China's markets, but the country allows certain institutions to buy shares under the so-called Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said Tuesday it has removed the overall ceiling of USD 300 billion on total asset purchases under this scheme.
The regulator said it was also seeking permission from China's cabinet to scrap administrative licenses needed by foreign investors to purchase stocks and bonds.
