China says will open up financial, manufacturing sectors to foreign investors next year
Updated : July 02, 2019 10:38 AM IST
The Chinese government will further ease ownership limits in more sectors while reducing its negative investment list for foreigners, Li said at the World Economic Forum in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian.
Beijing has repeatedly vowed to further open up the country's markets to foreign investment, although foreign businesses still complain progress has been slow.
China cut the number of sectors subject to foreign investment restrictions in a widely expected move, after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks.
