China says its economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter as the country battled coronavirus

Updated : April 17, 2020 07:44 AM IST

China reported that its first quarter GDP contracted by 6.8% in 2020 from a year ago as the coronavirus outbreak seriously impacted the world’s second largest economy.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted China’s GDP would shrink by 6.5% in the January to March quarter, compared to a year ago. The forecasts from 57 analysts polled ranged from a 28.9% contraction to a 4% expansion
China’s economy came to standstill earlier in the year as Beijing implemented large-scale shutdowns and quarantines to limit human contact as it sought to contain the coronavirus disease, formally known as Covid-19.
