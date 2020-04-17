China says its economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter as the country battled coronavirus

China reported that its first quarter GDP contracted by 6.8 percent in 2020 from a year ago as the world’s second largest economy took a huge hit from the coronavirus outbreak, data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed.

The contraction in the first quarter would also be the first decline since at least 1992, when official quarterly GDP records started, according to Reuters.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted China’s GDP would shrink by 6.5 percent in the January to March quarter, compared to a year ago. The forecasts from 57 analysts polled ranged from a 28.9 percent contraction to a 4 percent expansion. China’s economy grew 6 percent in the previous quarter, from September to December 2019.

The world’s second largest economy came to standstill earlier this year as Beijing implemented large-scale shutdowns and quarantines to limit human contact in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

In January and February, exports fell sharply from a year ago as manufacturing activity contracted sharply.

China’s economy is beginning to come back online again, with work restarting in many companies, but it faces headwinds as the coronavirus spreads in the rest of the world and global demand is dented.