China says have agreed with US to cancel tariffs in different phases
Updated : November 07, 2019 05:08 PM IST
An interim US-China trade deal is widely expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about $156 billion (£121 billion) worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys.
