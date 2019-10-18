TOP NEWS »

Economy

China Q3 GDP grows 6.0 percent, slowest pace in almost three decades

Updated : October 18, 2019 08:38 AM IST

Friday's data marked a further loss of momentum for the economy from the second quarter's 6.2 percent growth, likely raising expectations that Beijing needs to roll out more measures to ward off a sharper slowdown.
The third-quarter performance was also at the bottom end of the government's full-year economic growth target of 6.0 percent-6.5 percent.
Beijing has relied on a combination of fiscal stimulus and monetary easing to weather the current slowdown, including trillions of yuan in tax cuts and local government bonds to fund infrastructure projects and efforts to spur bank lending.
