China property crisis explained: Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection; what next for Country Garden?

Nearly two years after China’s Evergrande, the most indebted property developer in the world, defaulted in 2021, another major player in the country — Country Garden — is staring at a similar situation.

Country Garden was China's largest property developer until last year and was once considered a financially sound company. The developer’s liabilities totalled about $194 billion at the end of 2022, which is still only about 59 percent as big as those at Evergrande

Country Garden warned last week that it could report a loss of up to $7.6 billion for the first half and apologised to investors for misjudging market conditions.

The firm, helmed by one of China’s richest women Yang Huiyan, has 3,121 projects across all the country's provinces compared to around 800 for Evergrande, according to Reuters.

Country Garden is on the verge of default if it doesn’t make dollar bond interest payments that it missed earlier in August within a 30-day grace period. The crisis at the firm has pushed its notes deeper into distress and weighed on China’s broader financial markets.

China property crisis: What went wrong?

As part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's policy to crack down on big firms in China, more than 100 regulations were imposed on businesses that raised huge money via equity funds, borrowings, and IPOs in 2020. One of these laws set a very strict cap on the borrowings of companies.

While many Chinese firms took a financial hit due to this cap, Evergrande was one of the worst affected as it has borrowed upwards of $300 billion, which includes $19 billion in offshore US dollar-denominated bonds.

Since the sector's debt crisis unfolded in mid-2021, companies accounting for 40 percent of Chinese home sales have defaulted, most of them private property developers, according to a Reuters report earlier this week.

It has led to many unfinished homes, unpaid suppliers and creditors who are not only financial institutions but also ordinary folks who bought wealth management products linked to trust financing.

Many offshore bonds now trade at low double- or even single-digit cents on the dollar, and their share values have shrunk 90 percent. There is very little liquidity left in both the equity and debt markets as investors and creditors avoid the sector.

The woes of Evergrande Group

Evergrande Group has already sought Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York, a move that protects its US assets from creditors while it works on a restructuring deal elsewhere.

The move protects it from creditors in the US while it works on a restructuring deal elsewhere. The Chinese homebuilder’s Chapter 15 petition references restructuring proceedings being carried out in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands.

According to a Bloomberg report, Evergrande’s fate has broad implications for China’s $60 trillion financial system and could send ripples across banks, trusts and millions of homeowners, in what would be one of the nation’s largest-ever restructurings. The sheer size of its liabilities of more than $300 billion means that the process is sure to be long.

What’s next for Country Garden and others?

Reports suggest the operating conditions for real estate developers are yet to improve. The value of new home sales by top builders fell by the most in a year in July even though more cities loosened purchase curbs. That’s dealt a blow to developers who need cash to alleviate a multiyear credit crisis.

China’s state-owned property developers are warning of widespread losses , fuelling concerns that the housing crisis is expanding from the private sector to companies with government backing.

Property investment likely contracted further in July, taking the decline in the first seven months of the year to 8 percent compared with the same period last year, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That’s a worsening from the 7.9 percent drop in the first six months of the year.

How does China's property crisis impact the Indian real estate sector?

ANAROCK Group’s chairman Anuj Puri thinks there may be a positive effect on the Indian real estate market. Puri explained to CNBC-TV18.com that there are major differences in the Chinese and Indian housing markets – the former has largely been driven by investments while the latter by domestic end-users. Strong domestic demand and the mechanics of India's own market effectively protect it from such global shocks, he said.

“A decline in Chinese building activity could actually help decrease construction costs for Indian developers by lowering the global prices of cement and steel. Taking note of the crisis and to avoid a localised version, Indian authorities – already very alert on this front along with the entire developer fraternity – may take extra steps to curtail speculative construction,” he said.

He also said that India would gain a competitive advantage over China in attracting capital for real estate investments in the APAC region.

China's deepening economic woes

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered this year’s growth forecast for China to 4.6 percent after weaker-than-expected data in July and an ongoing “downward spiral” in the economy.

The bank cut its estimate from 5.1 percent previously, it said in a report on Friday. The growth forecast for next year was maintained at 3.9 percent.

Nomura believes that in the coming months, growth will face further pressure as the post-pandemic pent-up demand for travel runs its course. It’s more likely Beijing will miss this year’s growth target of around 5 percent, rather than meet it, the note said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week China’s central bank unexpectedly reduced a key interest rate by the most since 2020 to bolster the economy that’s facing fresh risks from the worsening property slump and weak consumer spending.

The People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year loans — or medium-term lending facility — by 15 basis points to 2.5 percent on Tuesday, the second reduction since June.

China’s central bank steps up intervention

The People’s Bank of China set the onshore yuan midpoint at 7.2006 against the US dollar on August 18 — more than 1,000 basis points stronger than Reuters’ estimate of 7.3065 per dollar.

The move comes after the onshore yuan fell to a 16-year low against the greenback on Wednesday, trading at 7.2981.

This is the second straight day that the fixing rate was above 1,000 points stronger than the Reuters forecasts, and caps off four straight days that the midpoint rate has been almost 900 basis points stronger than the forecasts.

Key highlights of China’s monthly data

-Industrial production increased 3.7 percent in July from a year earlier, lower than the 4.3 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists

-Retail sales growth slowed to 2.5 percent, worse than the median forecast of 4 percent

-Growth in fixed-assets investment weakened to 3.4 percent in the first seven months of the year, below the 3.7 percent forecast by economists. Property investment contracted 8.5 percent in the period, worse than in the first six months of the year

-The urban jobless rate rose to 5.3 percent from 5.2 percent in June. The NBS said it will stop publishing data on youth unemployment . In June, the jobless rate for 16- to 24-year-olds reached a record 21.3 percent.

(With text inputs from agencies)