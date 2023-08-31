CNBC TV18
China's factory activity shrinks for fifth consecutive month in August

China's factory activity shrinks for fifth consecutive month in August

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 49.7 in August, as per the data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI fell to 51 in August, from 51.5 in July and 53.2 in the month prior.

Aug 31, 2023

China's factory activity this month shrank for the fifth consecutive month, while its non-manufacturing activity hit another low for this year.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index was 49.7 in August, as per the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
The reading for August was better than the 49.4 reading for the previous month and the 49.4 median forecast in a Reuters poll.
Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI fell to 51 in August, from 51.5 in July and 53.2 in the month prior.
A PMI reading that is above 50 is regarded as expansion in activity, while a reading below suggests a conration.
This story is being updated
