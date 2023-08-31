China's factory activity shrinks for fifth consecutive month in August

1 Min Read
China's factory activity this month shrank for the fifth consecutive month, while its non-manufacturing activity hit another low for this year.
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index was 49.7 in August, as per the data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
The reading for August was better than the 49.4 reading for the previous month and the 49.4 median forecast in a Reuters poll.
Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI fell to 51 in August, from 51.5 in July and 53.2 in the month prior.
A PMI reading that is above 50 is regarded as expansion in activity, while a reading below suggests a conration.
This story is being updated
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | April-June GDP — good report card in quarter one, but difficult to sustain
Aug 31, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India and US join forces in renewable energy tech advancement with RETAP launch
Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read
What led to price hikes of onions & tomatoes — how India is tackling the crisis
Aug 24, 2023 IST4 Min Read