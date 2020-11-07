Economy China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery Updated : November 07, 2020 12:48 PM IST The surge in exports pushed the trade surplus for October up to $58.44 billion, compared with the poll's forecast for a $46 billion surplus and a $37 billion surplus in September. China's trade surplus with the United States widened to $31.37 billion in October from $30.75 billion in September. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.