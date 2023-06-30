CNBC TV18
China's manufacturing activity contracts for third-consecutive month

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 7:30:13 AM IST (Published)

China's June PMI came in at 49.0. It was 48.8 in the month prior and 49.2 in April. A reading more than 50 points at expansion in activity, while less than 50 suggests a contraction.

China's June factory activity contracted for a third month. The country's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for this month came in at 49.0. It was 48.8 in May and 49.2 in the month prior, according to the National Bureau of Statistics data released on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 49.0 reading, making the June data in-line with market expectations.
A reading more than 50 points at expansion in activity, while less than 50 suggests a contraction.
