China's manufacturing activity contracts for third-consecutive month

China's June factory activity contracted for a third month. The country's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) for this month came in at 49.0. It was 48.8 in May and 49.2 in the month prior, according to the National Bureau of Statistics data released on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 49.0 reading, making the June data in-line with market expectations.

