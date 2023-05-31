China's manufacturing activity contracts further, May PMI at 48.8

China's National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 48.8 in May, down from 49.2 in April.

China's official gauge of manufacturing activity has recorded a deeper contraction in May, suggesting a continued slowdown in the country's post-pandemic recovery. The National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 48.8 in May, down from 49.2 in April.

The decline was also below the expectations of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, who had predicted a reading of 49.7. This is also the second consecutive month where the PMI fell below the critical 50-mark, which separates expansion from contraction in activity levels.

Several key indicators within the manufacturing sector contributed to this downward trend. The production subindex, for instance, fell to 49.6 in May from 50.2 in April, reflecting a decline in production levels. Similarly, total new orders dropped to 48.3 in May from 48.8, while new export orders experienced a slide to 47.2 from 47.6.