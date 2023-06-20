China trims two more key lending rates to support economy

The latest rate cut comes in the backdrop of last week's two easing moves, as authorities look at propping up growth.
The People's Bank of China on Tuesday cut two key policy rates for the first time in 10 months, as the Chinese economy showed signs of stalling. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.55 percent, while the five-year LPR was cut by the same margin to 4.2 percent.
Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August 2022 to boost the economy.
The latest rate cut comes in the backdrop of last week's two easing moves, as authorities look at propping up growth.
The Chinese central bank's move comes after the recent economic data in the past few weeks, including fixed asset investment, industrial production, trade in May and retail sales, fell short of expectations.
Last week, the People's Bank of China trimmed its one-year medium-term loan facility and also lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate.
On Monday Goldman Sachs Group Inc became the latest bank to cut their forecasts for China’s economy, citing limited options to boost stimulus. Analysts at Goldman lowered their estimates for China’s gross domestic product growth this year to 5.4 percent from 6 percent.
With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Jun 20, 2023 7:26 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more
Jun 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read