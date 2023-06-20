CNBC TV18
China trims two more key lending rates to support economy

Jun 20, 2023

The latest rate cut comes in the backdrop of last week's two easing moves, as authorities look at propping up growth.

The People's Bank of China on Tuesday cut two key policy rates for the first time in 10 months, as the Chinese economy showed signs of stalling. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.55 percent, while the five-year LPR was cut by the same margin to 4.2 percent.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages. China last cut both LPRs in August 2022 to boost the economy.
The latest rate cut comes in the backdrop of last week's two easing moves, as authorities look at propping up growth.
