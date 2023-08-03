China's July services activity expands at quicker pace supported by rise in business

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 54.1 in July from 53.9 in the preceding month, marking an expansion of business activity across the services sector for the seventh straight month.

China's services activity rose at a slightly faster pace in the month of July, boosted by an increase in business in the summer travel season, a private-sector business survey showed on Thursday. As per analysts, summer travel could have helped with related consumption, although sales of some big ticket items remained tepid.

Share Market Live NSE

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 54.1 in July from 53.9 in the preceding month, marking an expansion of business activity across the services sector for the seventh straight month.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction in activity.

The data was in contrast to an official survey on Monday which showed services activity has continued to soften. According to analysts, difference in compositions of surveyed firms and methodologies may be the reason behind this divergence.

The world's second-largest economy staged a solid rebound in the first quarter after strict COVID curbs were suddenly removed late last year, but the recovery has faded quickly in recent months as demand at home and abroad weakens.

Authorities have rolled out a series of policy measures in recent weeks to support the flagging recovery, though details have been scant, and investors are expecting more to come.

The sub-index of new business picked up from June, but was still below the series average. Better sales encouraged firms to expand their payroll numbers at the fastest pace since March. The level of positive sentiment among companies, however, fell to an eight-month low and below the series long-run trend.