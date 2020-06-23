Business Chinese imports curbs: DPIIT shares second list of 1172 items; India Inc worried about supply chain Updated : June 23, 2020 04:08 PM IST The list mostly covers items from sectors like consumer goods, battery parts, auto components, electrical machinery as well as industrial goods and machiner Electrical goods where DPIIT wants to impose import curbs include circuit breakers, high capacity switches, resistors, generators as well as DC motors Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply