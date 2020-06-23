  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Chinese imports curbs: DPIIT shares second list of 1172 items; India Inc worried about supply chain

Updated : June 23, 2020 04:08 PM IST

The list mostly covers items from sectors like consumer goods, battery parts, auto components, electrical machinery as well as industrial goods and machiner
Electrical goods where DPIIT wants to impose import curbs include circuit breakers, high capacity switches, resistors, generators as well as DC motors
Chinese imports curbs: DPIIT shares second list of 1172 items; India Inc worried about supply chain

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

India to take up suspension of H1B, L1 visas with US

India to take up suspension of H1B, L1 visas with US

Sundar Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation

Sundar Pichai disappointed by Trump's immigration proclamation

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US, France, Germany look to start repatriation flights to India; Karnataka govt caps price of COVID treatment in private hospitals

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US, France, Germany look to start repatriation flights to India; Karnataka govt caps price of COVID treatment in private hospitals

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement