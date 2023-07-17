China's GDP grows 6.3% in second quarter, youth unemployment at record high of 21.3%

Analysts news agency Reuters had polled predicted a 7.3 percent GDP growth in the second quarter.

China's second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) increased 6.3 percent from last year, missing expectations. The June unemployment rate among 16 to 24-year-olds was 21.3 percent, a fresh record, CNBC reported.

The country's 6.3 percent GDP in the second quarter, grew just 0.8 percent from the previous quarter, and was slower than the 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter pace of the first quarter. Analysts news agency Reuters had polled predicted a 7.3 percent GDP growth in the second quarter.

China's June retail sales increased by 3.1 percent, a little below Street expectations of 3.2 percnet. The country's industrial production increased by 4.4 percent in June compared to the previous year. The analysts had forecast 2.7 percent industrial production growth.

Meanwhile, CHina's fixed asset investment for the first half of this year increased by 3.8 percnet, higher than the 3.5 percent forecast.

The unemployment rate for city-based people was 5.2 percent in June.

Recent data showed a rapidly faltering post-COVID recovery as exports fell the most in three years due to cooling demand at home and abroad while a prolonged downturn in the key property market has sapped confidence. The weak overall momentum has raised expectations policymakers will need to do more to shore up the world's second-biggest economy.

Authorities are likely to roll out more stimulus steps including fiscal spending to fund big-ticket infrastructure projects, more support for consumers and private firms, and some property policy easing, policy insiders and economists said. But analysts say a quick turnaround is unlikely.

While China is seen on track to hit its modest 2023 growth target of around 5 percent, a deeper slowdown could stoke more job losses and fuel deflationary risks, further undermining private-sector confidence, economists said.

Some economists have blamed the "scarring effects" caused by years of strict COVID measures and regulatory curbs on the property and technology sectors - despite recent official efforts to reverse some curbs to support the economy.

With uncertainty running high, cautious households and private businesses are building up their savings and paying off their debts rather than making new purchases or investments.

