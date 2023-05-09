China continues growth streak at slow pace as exports rise 8.5% in April

China's trade surplus increased to $90.21 billion last month, from March's $88.2 billion.
China's exports increased 8.5 percent in April in US dollar terms, recording a second consecutive month of growth, while its imports dropped 7.9 percent compared to a year ago.
A Reuters poll had forecast that the country's exports would grow 8 percent in April, and its imports were estimated to remain unchanged. In March, its imports fell 1.4 percent compared to the previous year, while exports jumped 14.8 percent, according to the government data.
The country's inflation data is slated to be released on Thursday. According to economists polled by Reuters, they expect inflation to slow to a 0.3 percent year-on-year increase.
According to the survey, the month-on-month prices are forecast to remain flat.
Its producer price index is estimated to market its seventh-consecutive month of decline, following the index's 2.5 percent fall in March. The Reuters poll es estimated a drop of 3.2 percent.
The Chinese government has set a modest growth target of about 5 percent for 2023, after missing the 2022 goal badly.
