English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsChina continues growth streak at slow pace as exports rise 8.5% in April

China continues growth streak at slow pace as exports rise 8.5% in April

China continues growth streak at slow pace as exports rise 8.5% in April
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 9:35:06 AM IST (Published)

China's trade surplus increased to $90.21 billion last month, from March's $88.2 billion. 

China's exports increased 8.5 percent in April in US dollar terms, recording a second consecutive month of growth, while its imports dropped 7.9 percent compared to a year ago.

A Reuters poll had forecast that the country's exports would grow 8 percent in April, and its imports were estimated to remain unchanged. In March, its imports fell 1.4 percent compared to the previous year, while exports jumped 14.8 percent, according to the government data.
The country's trade surplus increased to $90.21 billion last month, from March's $88.2 billion.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X