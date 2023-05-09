China continues growth streak at slow pace as exports rise 8.5% in April

China's trade surplus increased to $90.21 billion last month, from March's $88.2 billion.

China's exports increased 8.5 percent in April in US dollar terms, recording a second consecutive month of growth, while its imports dropped 7.9 percent compared to a year ago.

A Reuters poll had forecast that the country's exports would grow 8 percent in April, and its imports were estimated to remain unchanged. In March, its imports fell 1.4 percent compared to the previous year, while exports jumped 14.8 percent, according to the government data.

