China reports smaller-than-expected fall in consumer prices

China's consumer prices in July fell 0.3 percent from last year, while its producer prices fell 4.4 percent from the same month last year, as per the National Bureaue of Statistics on Wednesday.

According to analysts polled by Reuters, the country's consumer price index was expected to drop by 0.4 percent in July, while the producer price index was estimated to fall by 4.1 percent.

On Tuesday, China reported a sharp drop in both domesticand overseas demand. Its exports dropped by 14.5 percent in July from the previous year, while its imports fell 12.4 percent in US dollar terms. Both were worse than what analysts had expected.

The sharp decline in he country's imports figure was partly because of commodity price declines.

China will be releasing its retail sles, industrial production as well as other data for July on August 15.

