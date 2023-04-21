China's central bank is expecting consumer prices to have a 'U-shaped' recovery

China has set a CPI target of around 3 percent for 2023.
Consumer prices in China are likely to pick up towards the end of this year, according to the People's Bank of China. It also does not expect inflation or deflation to become a significant problem.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Is Kalbaisakhi coming? Scorched Kolkata looks for answers
Apr 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen
Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans
Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike
Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China's consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in March to hit an 18-month low. However, retail sales grew by more-than-expected 10.6 percent from last year.
The country has set a CPI target of around 3 percent for 2023.
Zou Lan, director of PBOC's monetary department said that in the medium to long term, China’s economy has no basis for an inflationary or deflationary trend. He claimed that’s because demand and supply in China’s economy are even, and monetary policy is “reasonable.”
This is a CNBC translation of his remarks in Mandarin.
Looking ahead, Zou said China’s monetary policy would be “targeted and effective” in order to support “stable growth.”
He also said that activity in the country's real estate sector has been encouraging, and warned against speculations in the industry.
Zou mentioned the Silicon Valley Bank fallout as a development that has increased attention on interest rate risks. Against that backdrop, he said China’s monetary policy would remain “stable.”
(With inputs from agencies)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!