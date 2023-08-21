China's central bank cuts 1-year loan prime rate, leaves 5-year rate unchanged

2 Min Read
China's central bank on Monday cut its one-year loan prime rate, while it left the five-year rate unchanged.
The People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.45 percent from 3.55 percent. A Reuters poll had estimated a 15 basis point cut for the same. This was the second time China had cut its rate in the last three months. The one-year loan prime rate is the peg for most of corporate and household loans in China.
The central bank left its five-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.2 percent. Most economists had estimated a 15 basis points cut. The five year loan prime rate is the peg for most of the mortgages.
China's move comes after its surprise cuts in its medium and short-term lending rates last week, after economic data pointed to the country's weak credit growth, intensifying fears of a rapidly slowing economy and emerging deflation risks.
Default risks in real estate as well as missed payments on a few shadown banking-linked trust products are also spooking policymakers and investors.
The central bank had cut the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans to a few financial institutions by 15 basis points from 2.65 percent to 2.5 percent. Overnight, one-month and seven-day standing lending facility rates were trimmed by 10 basis points each to 2.65 percent, 3.15 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 7:22 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
How to maximize your savings with tax planning?
Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read
How pumped storage hydropower works, why India's power sector needs this tech & more | Explained
Aug 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read