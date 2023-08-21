China's central bank cuts 1-year loan prime rate, leaves 5-year rate unchanged

China's central bank on Monday cut its one-year loan prime rate, while it left the five-year rate unchanged.

The People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.45 percent from 3.55 percent. A Reuters poll had estimated a 15 basis point cut for the same. This was the second time China had cut its rate in the last three months. The one-year loan prime rate is the peg for most of corporate and household loans in China.

The central bank left its five-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.2 percent. Most economists had estimated a 15 basis points cut. The five year loan prime rate is the peg for most of the mortgages.

China's move comes after its surprise cuts in its medium and short-term lending rates last week, after economic data pointed to the country's weak credit growth, intensifying fears of a rapidly slowing economy and emerging deflation risks.

Default risks in real estate as well as missed payments on a few shadown banking-linked trust products are also spooking policymakers and investors.

The central bank had cut the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans to a few financial institutions by 15 basis points from 2.65 percent to 2.5 percent. Overnight, one-month and seven-day standing lending facility rates were trimmed by 10 basis points each to 2.65 percent, 3.15 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.