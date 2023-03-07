China backs Sri Lanka debt plan, paving way for $2.9 billion worth IMF loan

In June 2022, Sri Lanka owed nearly $40 billion to bilateral, multilateral and commercial loans, according to the figures released by the Treasury. Chinese loans amounted to 20 per cent of the total debt owed and 43 per cent of the bilateral loans.

China has assured its support for Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Tuesday. The move possibly clears the biggest hurdle for the South Asian nation to secure a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMFG) in the coming weeks.

He said the IMF board approval is expected in three to four weeks after China, Sri Lanka 's largest bilateral creditor, gave written support for the debt restructuring via the Export-Import Bank of China on March 6.

"Last night, we received a new letter from the EXIM Bank of China. I and the governor of the Central Bank signed our letter of intent and sent it to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last night itself," Wickremesinghe, who is also the minister of finance, was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added: "Our part of obligations are now complete and we hope the IMF will do their duty by the third or fourth week of this month...this will enable us to receive funding from the World Bank and the ADB."

Sri Lanka economic crisis

Last year, Sri Lanka saw nationwide protests as the country struggled to meet the needs of its citizens amid the deep economic crisis. The financial hurdles led to political instability in the country, overthrowing Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President.

The IMF bailout process made slow progress due to the need to restructure Sri Lanka’s nearly 50 billion dollar external debt. A previous Chinese letter giving a two-year moratorium on debt repayment had been deemed inadequate by the IMF, PTI reported.

Wickremesinghe said the IMF programme which will be there for over the next four years would be different from all of the previous 16 programmes with the IMF. He said the government has to take many hard economic decisions in order to stabilise the economy and work towards growth.

In September last year, the IMF and the Sri Lankan authorities reached a staff-level agreement to support Sri Lanka's economic policies with a 48-month (four year) arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about US$2.9 billion.

Now, China’s backing completes the support Sri Lanka needs from creditor nations for the IMF board to approve the loan that was agreed upon by the Fund staff in September.

(With inputs from agencies)