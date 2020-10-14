Economy Chief economic advisor Subramanian bats for more reforms in the bankruptcy law Updated : October 14, 2020 06:50 PM IST Subramanian noted that while IBC is a step in the right direction, "there is scope for making it far more efficient." Subramanian said there was a need to focus on incentives for banks, especially public sector banks, along with establishing a market for price discovery of stressed assets. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.