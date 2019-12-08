Chidambaram resumes writing weekly newspaper column; slams govt on GDP data, state of economy
Updated : December 08, 2019 05:07 PM IST
Former finance minister P Chidambaram has resumed writing his weekly column for the Indian Express after the Supreme Court on Thursday granted him relief in his plea seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.
In his column Chidambaram has given a scathing assessment of the state of the Indian economy.
