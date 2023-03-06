Chhattisgarh Budget 2023: CM Baghel raises pension amount under 'Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana'

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday proposed to raise the pension amount under 'Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana' from Rs 300 to Rs 500 for elders, widows and specially-abled.

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday proposed to raise the pension amount under 'Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana' from Rs 300 to Rs 500 for elders, widows and specially-abled. The same was announced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24.

About 'Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana'

This schemes is aimed at providing financial assistance to the BPL PwDs (Persons with disabilities) and the dwarf people.

Eligibility:

Native residents of Chhattisgarh

Children with disabilities (CwDs) of age group 6-17 years. In which 6-14 age group of CwDs should be school going.

People with disabilities of age 18 years or above having disability of 40 percent or above

Dwarf people

Selection Process:

The urban bodies/village panchayats forward the application to the respective ULBs/Janpad panchayats with their recommendation. The respective urban bodies/Janpad panchayats have the right to accept/reject the same.

More announcements

Baghel, while presenting the Budget, also announced a hike in the monthly honorariums of anganwadi workers, home guards, village kotwars and others.

Besides, he also announced to give Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in the state under "Naveen Yojana' scheme.

"A new scheme to give allowance to the unemployed will be launched. Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who passed class 12, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month," Baghel told the Assembly.

The monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers and sahayika (assistants) will be increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 and from Rs 3,250 to Rs 5,000, respectively, he said.

Similarly, mini-anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 7,500 instead of the existing Rs 4,500, he added.

The CM also announced an increment in the honorarium given to village Kotwaras based on the size of the area where they serve.