Chhattisgarh Budget 2023-34: CM Bhupesh Baghel to present e-Budget shortly

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began on Wednesday. The session will have 14 sittings and conclude on March 24.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, is all set to present the state budget for the financial year 2023-34 on on Monday. The Budget will be presented using a tablet and hence it's called an "e-Budget". It will be telecast in all Congress offices in the state.

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly began on Wednesday. The session will have 14 sittings and conclude on March 24. It would be the last budget session of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government before the state goes to polls at the end of 2023.

Track this story to catch LIVE Updates on Chhattisgarh Budget 2023-34 here

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Assembly launch its mobile app (Android version) on March 1. The app provides information related to budget, questions, Governor's address and proceedings of the House, Speaker Charan Das Mahant said earlier.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls by the end of this year.