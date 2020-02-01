Charts of the day: Where India earns money from

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020 announced a Rs 2.83 lakh crore package for agriculture and allied activities, including helping farmers set up solar power generation units as well as establish a national cold storage to transport perishables. Agriculture accounts for 15% of India's gross domestic product and a source of livelihood for more than half of the country’s 1.3 billion population. This chart will help you understand where revenue in the Indian treasury comes from.