Chandigarh stops registration of non-electric 2-wheelers for this fiscal

The Union Territory (UT) administration’s this move aims to promote eco-friendly transportation in Chandigarh by putting a cap on their registration.

The Chandigarh administration has recently announced that it would stop the registration of non-electric 2-wheelers from today for the rest of the current financial year.

The Union Territory (UT) administration’s move is aimed at promoting eco-friendly transportation in Chandigarh by putting a cap on such vehicles.

Under the new electric vehicle (EV) policy which was notified in September last year, the city hopes to reduce the number of non-electric 4-wheelers and 2-wheelers by 10 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

Moreover, with the registration of non-electric 2-wheelers already being achieved for FY23, their registration is being stopped.

The policy will be applicable for five years, during which the administration plans to gradually stop registering fuel-run vehicles.

On the other hand, the city is offering a waiver on road tax on electric and hybrid vehicles to encourage electric mobility.

The policy, in the first year of, implementation, helps with incentives for up to 42,000 vehicles of different categories like 25,000 e-cycles, 1,000 e-bikes and 3,000 cars.

Through this, the Chandigarh administration is looking to reduce the number of fossil fuel-run four-wheelers by 10 percent and two-wheelers by 35 percent against FY22. In addition to this, only new vehicles bought after September 20, 2022, are eligible for the incentive.

The registration of non-electric two-wheelers would resume from April 1, 2023, under permissible limits for FY24.

Also Read: Tata Motors hikes Tiago EV price after receiving strong bookings