Business
Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target
Updated : November 10, 2019 05:39 PM IST
The proceeds from government disinvestment currently stand at Rs 12,995.46 crore with the inclusion of Rs 637.97 crore realised from the initial public offer (IPO) of Indian Railway catering arm IRCTC, according to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) data.
During the current financial year 2019-20, Rs 12,995.46 crore have been obtained by the exchequer through disinvestment transactions so far.
IRCTC, which is one of the stellar performers among debut listing companies this year, closed trade on the BSE on Friday at Rs 874 a share.
