Centre’s draft wage code rules silent on minimum wages, says report

The government has suggested a 9-hour working day in its draft wage code rules, reported LiveMint. The government, the report said, however, refrained from fixing a national minimum wage in the draft and stated that experts committees will give suggestions to the central government in future.

While the suggestion of a 9-hour working day is now open for public comments, the report added that eight hours of daily work will be calculated for 26 days per month for fixing monthly salary.

However, the developments have not gone down well with the trade unions who see the rise in working hours and vagueness regarding minimum wages as a deterrent to workers’ interest. “Some factories are already pushing people to do nine-hour normal workday. What these wage code rule is trying to achieve is institutionalise it for all. We have opposed the wage code and we shall oppose the rule because they are not talking about workers welfare," AK Padmanabhan, vice president of the Centre for Indian Trade Unions, was quoted as saying in the report.

“The country is still talking about floor wage which is even below the minimum wage…in 2019 we should have spoken about a living wage for better living standards. The wage code rule lacks vision for a new India. We shall oppose it," CK Saji Narayanan, president of the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh was quoted as saying by the media.