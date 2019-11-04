#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Centre’s draft wage code rules silent on minimum wages, says report

Updated : November 04, 2019 02:36 PM IST

While the suggestion of a 9-hour working day is now open for public comments eight hours of daily work will be calculated for 26 days per month for fixing monthly salary.
The Centre for Indian Trade Unions vows to oppose the rules because "they are not talking about workers welfare".
Centre’s draft wage code rules silent on minimum wages, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV