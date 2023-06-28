Centre to provide incentives worth Rs 1,43,332 crore in FY 2023-24 to states for power sector reforms

2 Min Read
States that failed to complete the reform process in the past two years may also benefit from the additional borrowing if they carry out the reforms in the current financial year.
The Central Government has earmarked Rs 1,43,332 crore as a financial incentive for power sector reforms to enhance the efficiency of the sector for the fiscal year 2023-24. Earlier an amount of Rs 66,413 crore was granted for reforms undertaken in 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Ministry of Power said on Wednesday.
Under the initiative, an additional borrowing space of up to 0.5 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is made available to the states annually for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25, according to an official release.
Under the initiative, states like Andhra Pradesh will get a cumulative amount of additional borrowing permission worth Rs 9,574 crore. West Bengal will get Rs 15,263 crore, Uttar Pradesh Rs 6,823 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 7,054 crore, Kerala Rs 8,323 crore, and Himachal Pradesh will get Rs 251 crore.