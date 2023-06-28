Centre to provide incentives worth Rs 1,43,332 crore in FY 2023-24 to states for power sector reforms

States that failed to complete the reform process in the past two years may also benefit from the additional borrowing if they carry out the reforms in the current financial year.

The Central Government has earmarked Rs 1,43,332 crore as a financial incentive for power sector reforms to enhance the efficiency of the sector for the fiscal year 2023-24. Earlier an amount of Rs 66,413 crore was granted for reforms undertaken in 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Ministry of Power said on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, an additional borrowing space of up to 0.5 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is made available to the states annually for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25, according to an official release.