Narendra Modi government will soon initiate a massive exercise to bring back Indian’s abroad. The list of compelling cases also includes a large number of Indian workers who have lost their jobs abroad.

Highly placed sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the ministry of external affairs (MEA) would also help in rehabilitating such citizens on their return. The foreign ministry is creating a data base of such citizens with their skill sets and qualifications.

"This data base would be shared with state governments to help in rehabilitating them. Some of these workers would be highly skilled and state governments can use this information to find employment for these citizens in future," said a source requesting anonymity.

The MEA is creating an online digital platform where details of all stranded Indian’s would be uploaded. This would be a restricted platform available only to certain stakeholders and state governments.

There are approximately 1.4 crore Indian passport holders abroad, but not all of them want to return home. At least 3 lakh Indian nationals in the Gulf have sought help to return home, out of which at least 2 lakh are in the UAE. Officials have emphasised that this facility is for compelling cases only.

"We are only going to be facilitating return for those facing deportation, migrant labourers, short term visa holders, medical issues, pregnant women, the elderly, those on tourist visas, stranded students and those who have had a death in the family," said a senior official in charge of the "Vande Bharat Mission". The official further said this is not the best time to return and those who are comfortable abroad should wait it out.

Sources said the Indian government will allow foreign nationals, OCI Card Holders, Indian’s with long term work visas, employment contracts and those facing emergencies to travel back to their respective countries on the flights taking off for the evacuation mission.

The Indian embassies abroad would be pruning the list of those who have registered. The immediate focus would be to bring back citizens from Gulf, Maldives, Malaysia, UK, US, Singapore, Bangladesh and Philippines.