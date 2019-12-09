#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Centre to amend IBC to protect new owners of bankrupt firms, says report

Updated : December 09, 2019 11:43 AM IST

According to the report, the Cabinet is likely to approve the required changes to the three-year-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as soon as possible.
Steel major ArcelorMittal had approached the government seeking immunity from any future investigations that may happen pertaining to Essar Steel and its erstwhile promoters, the Ruia family.
