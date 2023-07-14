The Department of Consumer Affairs had earlier said that fresh tomatoes will be procured from the southern states and Maharashtra to be sold at major consumption centres, including Delhi-NCR, at a discounted price.

The Central government has started the sale of tomatoes at discounted rates of Rs 90 per kilogram at various centres in Delhi. Earlier, the Department of Consumer Affairs had notified that the sale of freshly procured tomatoe s from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be beginning by Friday at the major consumption centres.

Today, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh informed that the sale of tomatoes has begun at Rs 90 per kg at various places in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida.

“Discounted tomatoes sale @ Rs 90 per kg through NCCF started at Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Pusa Road, Nehru Place CGO, Sector78 Noida, Pari Chowk, Greater Noida and Rajnigandha Chowk,” his tweet read.

Discounted tomatoes sale @ Rs 90 per kg through NCCF started at Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Pusa Road, Nehru Place CGO, Sector78 Noida, Pari Chowk, Greater Noida and Rajnigandha Chowk. Another 13 vans getting loaded @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal, @PIB_India @jagograhakjago — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) July 14, 2023

Singh also shared pictures of pictures queuing up to buy tomatoes outside the retail vans.

People buying tomatoes being sold at discounted rates by NCCF in various parts of Delhi this morning pic.twitter.com/a49BmFry5o — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) July 14, 2023

The rates of tomatoes have surged across the country with prices hitting the Rs 150-160 per kg mark in major cities.

As per the data from the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India daily average retail price of tomato was recorded at Rs 111.53 per kg on Wednesday, which is a 173.16 percent increase as compared to the rates a year ago, according to the Indian Express.

In view of this, on Wednesday, June 13, the Department of Consumer Affairs directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to procure Tomatoes from Mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for their distribution at discounted rates in major consumption centres of Delhi-NCR.

As per the department, tomato is produced almost in all the states in India, with the southern and western regions producing the bulk of the total production.

The periods during July-August are generally the lean production months and with the monsoon season, there are further challenges posed to transport and perishability of the produce leading to further increase in prices.