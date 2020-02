In a bid to shore up GST collections and recover pending dues, the Centre has sent out several lakhs of recovery notices to taxpayers, sources said. These notices are under various sections including violations, claiming of excess credits and delayed payment.

A massive data analytics drive has helped the government calculate these dues which are legally pending to be cleared by the taxpayers, the sources added.

​"A high-level revenue augmentation review meeting has been called by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey today where GST wing has updated on the notices sent out and the recovery so far," a senior government official said, confirming the development.

​According to sources, the Centre's GST wing has asked field formations to keep a close watch on over 262,000 GST taxpayers pan-India to ensure they file timely returns to maintain steady growth in monthly GST collections.

These taxpayers have been identified after detailed trend analysis through data monitoring, risk profiling and past return filing pattern.

Apart from this, the Centre has also asked field formations to assess taxpayers with a mismatch between declared liability and paid liability. "On this account, the Centre has identified Rs 36,000 crore worth of dues by taxpayers. Notices have been sent out for this to the taxpayers identified by data analytics," the sources stated.

Taxpayers directed to refund credits

​The Centre has also issued notices to taxpayers asking them to refund credits that have been taken on invoices for FY18 and FY19 but were time barred.

"Another set of notices have been sent out under section 36 (4) to the taxpayers identified for claiming more than 10 percent of credit dues in GSTR2A. The Centre estimates Rs 46000 crore of extra credit already availed by taxpayers and fields have been asked to re-assess the taxpayers and ensure a return of the excess claim to the government," the sources pointed out.