Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • Centre says Delhi's ration scheme lacks clarity, suggests implementation on pilot basis

    Centre says Delhi's ration scheme lacks clarity, suggests implementation on pilot basis

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Centre has suggested the Delhi government to implement the doorstep ration delivery scheme on a pilot basis as there is no clarity on many fronts. The AAP government's proposed scheme involves the distribution of packaged commodities like wheat flour instead of wheat and rice.

    Centre says Delhi's ration scheme lacks clarity, suggests implementation on pilot basis
    Tags
    Next Article

    FDI in April up 60% to $4.44 bn: Govt data

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20
    Wipro540.15 -16.40
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,736.80 -23.20
    Larsen1,479.80 -19.35
    Tata Steel1,099.80 -13.75
    TCS3,262.10 -38.55
    Axis Bank732.40 -7.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.70 167.30
    Titan Company1,782.55 25.55
    Bajaj Finserv12,282.25 150.60
    ONGC123.35 1.30
    M&M781.95 6.75
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Maruti Suzuki7,432.95 169.20
    Titan Company1,783.00 26.20
    Bajaj Finserv12,280.80 147.75
    M&M781.90 6.50
    UltraTechCement6,903.70 47.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.5440-0.1910-0.22
    Pound-Rupee103.5270-0.1410-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6700-0.0020-0.29
    View More