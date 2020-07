The central government on Monday said that it has released Rs 13,806 crore GST Compensation to the states for March 2020, confirming CNBC-TV18's newsbreak on July 23.

“Taking this amount into account, entire compensation upto 2019-20 has been released to States. The total amount of compensation released for the year 2019-20 is Rs 1,65,302 crore whereas the amount of cess collected during the year 2019-20 was Rs 95,444 crore,” the Finance Ministry said in a press statement.

To compensate the states for 2019-20, the central government has used the balance amount of cess collected during FY2017-18 and FY2018-19 and Rs 33,412 crore from the Consolidated Fund of India to the Compensation Fund as a part of an exercise to apportion balance of IGST pertaining to 2017-18, the government added.

The release of funds is crucial as it comes ahead of a special meeting which is to be convened soon of the GST Council to address the concerns around the delay in compensation payments and the expected shortage of funds to meet the requirements of states.

Finance Minister while chairing the 40th GST Council meet on June 12 said that a special one-agenda meeting will happen in July to discuss compensation requirements of states.

However, the final date of this meeting is yet to be announced.

Sources said that if not in July then the meeting will definitely take place in early August.