An increase in state borrowing limits will not impact the Centre’s FRBM law and no amendment is required for the same, government officials told CNBC-TV18. Officials mentioned that the hike in the borrowing limit may need amendments only to state FRBM Act, depending on how much additional borrowing the states opt for after factoring in revenues and other grants of the 15th Finance Commission.

Similarly, although the higher borrowing limit allows states for a higher fiscal deficit, each state will calibrate their requirements to go beyond the 3 percent borrowing cap set by the Centre. Many states are expected to report a higher fiscal deficit in FY20-21 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt revenues.

“Borrowing is one of the tools to fund deficit. Every state has its own FRBM Act and forbearance for unusual times. So states will have to decide measures as per their needs,” a government official said. States are likely to amend their FRBM Acts during next year’s state budget presentation.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “States have been asking for special increase in borrowing from 3 percent to 5 percent. And in view of the unprecedented situation, the Centre has decided to accede to the request and increase borrowing limits of states from 3 to 5 percent for 2020-21 only.”

The Centre estimates 4.28 lakh crore as additional funds for states on account of a higher borrowing limit. The normal borrowing for states in the current FY has been pegged at 6.42 lakh crore out of which 14 percent has been raised so far.

However, higher market borrowing for states comes at a cost. The Centre has laid down criteria for states to avail additional borrowing. Out of the 2 percent additional borrowing space, only 0.5 percent is unconditional. The remaining 1.5 percent borrowing is conditional, out of which 1 percent additional borrowing will be allowed in four tranches of 0.25 percent each.

The four criteria are universalisation of One Nation One Ration card, Ease of Doing Business, power distribution and ramping up revenues of urban local bodies. Further 0.5 percent will be allowed if milestones in at least three out of the four areas are achieved.