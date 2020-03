As the government gears up to meet the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council on March 14, a big issue, which the Centre will have to address is regarding the pending compensation dues to the states.

According to sources, the centre in the council agenda has said that “it owes Rs 48,000 crore to states as GST compensation and would like the council to together find out measures to enhance the revenue collections, which will help the government meet these compensation fund requirements.”

The union government says that it owes Rs 14,036 crore as GST compensation for October-November 2019 and another Rs 33,946 crore for December 2019-January 2020, which has become a fresh due in February.

Till now, Centre has paid the full GST compensation for April-September 2019 and has made part payments for October-November 2019.

Not just the compensation, the current revenue position also looks dismal according to the Centre.

The Centre will be informing all the states and union territories in the upcoming council meet that “the current average revenue gap across India has increased from 14 percent in FY19 to 23 percent in FY20.”

According to the data presented by Centre, “currently only 5 states have a revenue surplus in FY20: Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland & Sikkim,” sources added.

“The Centre has also added that the rise in revenue gap has led to a surge in funds needed to pay the States Compensation,” sources added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 17 said that the compensation cess collection saw a dip in December, which led to the delay in handing out GST compensation to the states.

"We should clear it (GST compensation due to the states) in two installments from the surplus collected in the last two years," said Sitharaman.

States were guaranteed by law to be paid for any loss of revenue in the first five years of GST implementation and the delay in pay-outs have made it difficult for states to re-organise their fiscal math.

The Centre has been saying that the delay was because of lower-than-expected GST collections and the compensation cess, which is used to make up for states’ loss in tax revenue for five years as a result of their switching to the GST system.

States have been guaranteed an annual 14% growth in tax revenues till 2022. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the central government would honour its commitment to states.

Sources said the Centre in the agenda note has added that “the average month on month growth of revenues has fallen from 16 percent in March 2019 to 8 percent in February 2020.”