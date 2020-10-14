  • SENSEX
Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

Updated : October 14, 2020 07:31 AM IST

The additional borrowing of 0.5 percent of the GSDP has been given to states which have agreed for GST borrowing under the first option of Rs 1.10 lakh crore.
Finance ministry also said, “Action on the special borrowing window is being taken separately”.
Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr

