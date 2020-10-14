Economy Centre okays Rs 68,825 cr additional borrowing for 20 states which opt for GST borrowing of Rs 1.10 lakh cr Updated : October 14, 2020 07:31 AM IST The additional borrowing of 0.5 percent of the GSDP has been given to states which have agreed for GST borrowing under the first option of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Finance ministry also said, “Action on the special borrowing window is being taken separately”. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.