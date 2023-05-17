Centre approves Rs 1.08 lakh crore-fertiliser subsidy for Kharif season

The new rates of subsidy will come into effect from April to September 2023 and are aimed to ensure that there is no increase in the retail prices of fertilisers. The subsidy is likely to benefit about 12 crore farmers in the country.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.08 lakh crore fertiliser subsidy for the 2023-24 Kharif season.

"For the Kharif season, the Cabinet has approved Rs 70,000 crore subsidy for urea and Rs 38,000 crore for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and other fertilisers," Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a statement, giving the breakup of the subsidy.

The new rates of subsidy will come into effect from April to September 2023 and are aimed to ensure that there is no increase in the retail prices of fertilisers. The subsidy is likely to benefit about 12 crore farmers in the country.