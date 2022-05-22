Centre may consider additional borrowing of Rs 1 lakh crore after tax relief measures

The Central government might consider additional borrowing to meet the fiscal gap, following its latest excise and customs duty relief announcements, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The Centre may consider borrowing Rs1 lakh crore more this fiscal year, sources added.

On Saturday, the Centre decided to reduce the central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The revenue forgone on petrol, diesel excise cuts is estimated at Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said.

On Saturday, the government also reduce the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where India's import dependence is high. "This will result in reduction of cost of final products," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. The revenue forgone on the customs duty rejig is broadly estimated at Rs 20,000 crore, sources said

The present revenues are broadly sufficient to meet the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ( PMGKAY) and fertiliser subsidy outgo, sources said.

The sources said that higher borrowing is required to by and large meet revenue loss on tax cuts.

