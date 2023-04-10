Centre issues new guidelines for Pumped Storage Projects

The Power Ministry has released new guidelines on Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) which include several measures to facilitate the development of such projects in India.

The guidelines suggest that PSPs constructed on existing reservoirs or off-the-river sites may be treated as a separate category for processing of clearances. The guidelines also propose that there will be no requirement of free power on PSPs as they are net consumers of electricity.

The guidelines further suggest that states may allot project sites to PSP developers on a nomination basis to CPSUs and state PSUs. PSP projects may also be awarded to private developers via a 2-stage competitive bidding process.

PSPs may be awarded on a TBCB basis to developers, based on a composite tariff and tariff for storage on a per Mega Watt hour basis. Developers may also self-identify potential off-stream sites where PSPs can be constructed.

The guidelines further mandate that developers start construction within 2 years from the date of allotment of the project. If the construction is not started within this period, the allotment of the project site shall be cancelled by the state.

The states are also required to ensure no charge of upfront premium for project allocation for viability of PSPs. There will be no requirement of creating a Local Area Development Fund and no water cess will be levied on PSPs.

The guidelines suggest that the Centre may notify the benchmark tariff of storage for investment decisions of developers considering 6-8 hours of PSP's operation. Financial institutions like PFC, REC, IREDA shall treat PSPs at par with RE projects for long-term loans. The states may exempt land to be acquired by off-the-river PSPs from payment towards stamp duty and registration fee.

The guidelines also suggest that efforts should be made to identify and develop exhausted mines or coal mines as prospective PSP sites. PSPs may be supported through concessional climate finance to accelerate the pace of development.

Sovereign green bonds issued to mobilize resources for green infra may be deployed in developing PSPs. Overall, these guidelines aim to facilitate the development of PSPs in India and promote the use of renewable energy sources.