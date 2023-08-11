Centre holds Independence Day mega sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR this weekend

The consumer cooperative said it had begun the sale of high-quality tomatoes at discounted prices on July 14 and currently selling at Rs 70 per kg. Also, for the next two days, it will double the online sale of tomatoes in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

After selling over 9 lakh discounted tomatoes, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) on Friday (August 11) said it will be organising a mega sale for tomatoes in Delhi NCR on August 12 and 13 as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The consumer cooperative said it had begun the sale of high-quality tomatoes at discounted prices on July 14 and is currently selling them at Rs 70 per kg. Also, for the next two days, it will double the online sale of tomatoes in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

According to NCCF, tomatoes have been procured from farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Maharashtra and some are under transit from importers from Nepal for distribution in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the price of tomatoes hit a high of Rs 300 per kg in many states because of production and supply disruption due to heavy rains. The price came down for a brief period after the government intervened but the rates are up again.

On August 10, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that India has started importing tomatoes from Nepal. "As of date, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF) has distributed 8,84,612 kgs of tomatoes in Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. As of today, we have booked tomatoes through Kolar mandi - coming to Delhi at Rs 85/kg."

According to media reports, people living in border areas in Uttarakhand have been traveling to Nepal to buy tomatoes. While the price in India is Rs 120 per kg, they are available for Rs 70-75 per kg in Nepal.

Wholesale prices of tomatoes at Azadpur mandi in the national capital, Asia's largest wholesale fruits and vegetables market, were on August 9 at Rs 170-220 per kg, depending on the quality.

Tomato prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kg in the coming days, according to wholesale traders. Kaushik, a member of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that vegetable wholesalers are facing losses as the sale of tomatoes, capsicum, and other seasonal vegetables has fallen drastically.